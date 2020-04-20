KITCHENER -- The RCMP officer who was killed in a shooting rampage in Nova Scotia has extended family in Waterloo Region.

A 23-year veteran, Const. Heidi Stevenson was well-known in the community she lived in.

"Heidi had a smile that would light up a room," remembers Sgt. Joe Taplin, who worked alongside Const. Stevenson in Nova Scotia. "I don't think she had a mean bone in her body."

The wife, mother of two and hero is among the 19 or more people killed in the worst mass-shooting in Canadian history.

Const. Stevenson also has extended family in Waterloo Region.

Both of her parents were born in Kitchener, Stevenson's aunt tells CTV. She says they moved to Nova Scotia almost 50 years ago.

Her late grandparents, however, remained in Breslau. Stevenson's aunt says Heidi would visit them in the summertime as a young girl, and that she was extremely close with her late grandmother.

Waterloo Regional Police shared their thoughts with all those impacted by the senseless act of violence.

"No words can ease your pain. Please stay strong and our thoughts are with all of you," Police Chief Bryan Larkin said Sunday afternoon on Twitter.

Long-time teacher Lisa McCulley has been identified as another victim of the shooting.

Colleagues say she'll be remembered as someone with a lasting impact on the children in her community.

Two health-care workers, Kristin Beaton and Heather O'Brien, have also been identified as victims.