KITCHENER -- Officials in Waterloo Region have issued six more tickets for failing to follow COVID-19 guidelines.

Five tickets were handed out between March 11 and 17. The other was issued in the previous reporting period.

Bylaw officials with the City of Waterloo issued four tickets at three separate residences for gatherings. Those tickets were all for $880.

Sansotei Ramen in Kitchener was also ticketed by public health officials for failing to comply with continuing health orders of physical distancing and screening. That ticket was also for $880.

The final ticket was issued by Region of Waterloo security for failing to wear a face covering. That ticket was $240.

Regional Chair Karen Redman said the province ended its enforcement campaign earlier this week. She said they're still waiting on final numbers, but provincial teams visited more than 500 restaurants, retail stores, personal services and fitness facilities between March 11 and March 16.

Any actions from that campaign will be included in next week's COVID-19 briefing.