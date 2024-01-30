Six people displaced after Cambridge house fire

The Cambridge Fire Department says no one was hurt in a fire at a home on Richard Avenue Tuesday afternoon, but a six people have been displaced.

An official on scene told CTV News firefighters were on their way back from a separate call when they noticed the smoke and decided to stop and check it out.

The home had working smoke alarms, but they hadn't gone off yet.

The six residents and their six pets got out safely.

No one was hurt but one of the animals was checked by a vet.

Crews respond to a fire Cambridge home on Jan. 25, 2024. (Terry Kelly/CTV Kitchener)

Cambridge Fire said the flames started outside the home and a neighbour shared video with CTV News that showed fierce flames and thick, black smoke coming from a wooden structure at the back of the house.

Officials said the quick arrival of fire crews likely prevented the flames from spreading further.

The estimated damage cost is $200,000.