Six hospital employees in Wellington County terminated over COVID-19 vaccination policy

Six hospital workers with Wellington Health Care Alliance (WHCA) have been terminated after they failed to comply with the organization's COVID-19 vaccination policy.

The WHCA covers three rural hospitals: Groves Memorial Community Hospital in Fergus, and North Wellington Health Care, which covers Palmerston and District Hospital as well as Louise Marshall Hospital in Mount Forest.

"It is difficult to say goodbye to staff we have worked with, however these decisions will help to provide the safest environment to care for our most vulnerable," said Angela Stanley, the president and CEO of Groves Memorial Community Hospital and North Wellington Health Carein a release.

She added that "the loss of staff will not impact hospital services."

WHCA said hospitals in Waterloo-Wellington jointly issued a vaccine mandate in September that indicated all staff, physicians, students, volunteers and contractors working at or with their hospitals had to be fully vaccinated by October 12 and 99% of the organization's 706 employees have now been fully vaccinated.