SIU clears OPP officer in shooting death of Fergus man

Fergus -

The Special Investigations Unit has cleared an OPP officer of any criminal wrongdoing in connection to the shooting death of a 31-year-old Fergus man on Aug. 15, 2021.

According to a news release that included the SIU director’s findings, OPP officers were responding to concerns of a man screaming inside an apartment building.

The report noted “the disturbance could be related to possible mental health issues. OPP police officer negotiated with the complainant, who was hiding in a bedroom in possession of knives.”

The findings said the man came forward at officers with the knives and that’s when officers “used pepper spray, then conducted energy weapons, and, finally a firearm was discharged.”

Family of the 31-year-old have identified him as Mathias Bunyan.

At the time of the incident, Bunyan’s family spoke with CTV Kitchener, calling for justice and better supports for those struggling with mental health.