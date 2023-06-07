Signposts for four-way stop installed at site of fatal Oxford County crash

There are signs of new safety measures near the site of a fatal crash in Oxford County.

Bus driver Dave Stewart and OPP officer Steven Tourangeau both died May 29 at Highway 59 and Oxford Road 33.

On Monday, signposts were installed at all four approaches to the intersection to prepare it for a four-way stop.

An overhead flashing red light will be going up later in the week, while the speed limit will be reduced to 60 km/h. Rumble strips will also be added.

All changes are expected to be in place by June 21.