KITCHENER -- A Cambridge man is facing a number of charges after what police call a "significant identity fraud lab" was busted last week.

According to a news release, the 28-year-old man was arrested on April 23 as the result of a two-month-long investigation.

Police say the lab was located at a business on Franklin Boulevard in Cambridge.

A search warrant was carried out at the business, which is where police say they seized an embosser, computers, identification, credit cards, stolen mail and drugs.

The accused, whose name was not released, is facing several charges, including:

Fraud over $5,000

Identity theft

Trafficking in identity information

Identity fraud

Illegal trafficking and possession of government documents

Trafficking and possession of stolen credit cards and data

Unauthorized use of a computer

Two counts of possession of a controlled substance

Police say they are still investigating, and ask anyone with information to call them. If you'd rather remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

None of the allegations against the accused have been proven in court.