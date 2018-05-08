

CTV Kitchener





Waterloo Regional Police say they are investigating after they say shots were fired in the parking lot of a Kitchener high school.

Police say at approximately 2 a.m. on Sunday they were called to a lot at Grand River Collegiate on Indian Road.

According to police, a group of males were in the area when they were approached by another group of males they didn’t know.

Police say a verbal fight broke out and one of the males allegedly fired a gun at a vehicle.

The victims were able to get away and phone police and officials say no one was hurt.

Police say their investigation is ongoing.