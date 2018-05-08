Featured
Shots fired in Kitchener high school parking lot, police say
Grand River Collegiate Institute in Kitchener is seen on Friday, Nov. 4, 2016.
CTV Kitchener
Published Tuesday, May 8, 2018 6:48AM EDT
Waterloo Regional Police say they are investigating after they say shots were fired in the parking lot of a Kitchener high school.
Police say at approximately 2 a.m. on Sunday they were called to a lot at Grand River Collegiate on Indian Road.
According to police, a group of males were in the area when they were approached by another group of males they didn’t know.
Police say a verbal fight broke out and one of the males allegedly fired a gun at a vehicle.
The victims were able to get away and phone police and officials say no one was hurt.
Police say their investigation is ongoing.