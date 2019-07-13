

CTV Kitchener





Guelph Police say a 16-year-old female from Toronto has been shot and has suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries. They have no one in custody.

Officers responded to reports of a gunshot around 10 p.m. at the Super 8 Motel on Woodlawn Road.

Police believe this was a targeted shooting and are still investigating.

Brianna Wynen lives nearby and says she was just in the area to get something to eat.

"You normally hear about these things in big cities," she said. "I really didn't think our city was that big but I guess it's growing, so it's scary that's happening near me."

Anyone who was in the area at the time, has dash cam footage, or further information about the incident is being asked to contact police.