'She Creates' event brings women's rights issues in Iran to light

A musical event hosted at the Kitchener Market over the weekend is bringing to light the issue of women's rights in Iran.

The "She Creates Festival" is a month-long celebration of women, with visual arts, concerts, and literary art events being held to raise awareness for social justice and the struggles women are facing in Iran today.

"We did a dance and that dance is because, a few days ago, young women were persecuted, put in jail, and they disappeared because they were doing this exact dance in the streets of Iran," said festival organizer Isabel Cisterna. "It's our way to say that they are not alone and we hope they will get the message that we care."

Cisterna adds that injustices against women in Iran have increased over the last months and wants people to use their voices for change.