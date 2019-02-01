

CTV Kitchener





Ingredients:

1 small can black beans (398mL, about 1 1/2 cups), drained and rinsed

½ cup frozen edamame, defrosted

½ cup frozen corn, defrosted

8 cherry or grape tomatoes, quartered

2 Tbsp diced red onion

2 Tbsp canola oil

2 Tbsp chopped fresh cilantro leaves (or more to taste)

1 Tbsp diced jalapeno pepper (or more to taste)

1 tsp sea salt

1 small clove garlic, minced

Juice of 1 fresh lime (about 2 Tbsp)

To see the method and learn more, visit Shannon Crocker's website.