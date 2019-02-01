Featured
Shannon Crocker's black bean salsa recipe
Black bean salsa. (Source: Shannon Crocker)
CTV Kitchener
Published Friday, February 1, 2019 11:09AM EST
Ingredients:
1 small can black beans (398mL, about 1 1/2 cups), drained and rinsed
½ cup frozen edamame, defrosted
½ cup frozen corn, defrosted
8 cherry or grape tomatoes, quartered
2 Tbsp diced red onion
2 Tbsp canola oil
2 Tbsp chopped fresh cilantro leaves (or more to taste)
1 Tbsp diced jalapeno pepper (or more to taste)
1 tsp sea salt
1 small clove garlic, minced
Juice of 1 fresh lime (about 2 Tbsp)
To see the method and learn more, visit Shannon Crocker's website.