Severe thunderstorms, tornadoes possible for parts of Wellington County

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for parts of Waterloo-Wellington saying ‘a significant tornado cannot be ruled out.’

Mount Forest, Arthur and Northern Wellington County are the areas included in the alert issued on Tuesday.

Severe thunderstorms are expected to develop Wednesday afternoon and continue through the evening.

The weather agency said damaging wind gusts will be the main threat, though large hail and a few tornadoes are also possible.

The special weather statement came one day after Environment Canada issued a heat warning for parts of Ontario, including Waterloo region, Guelph and Wellington County.

Temperatures in the region soared to a high of 33 C on Tuesday, with humidity hitting 49 per cent.

Thunderstorms are expected to develop over eastern Michigan or Lake Huron Wednesday afternoon, then track eastward through the evening, Environment Canada said.

The threat of severe weather should decrease as storms move east Wednesday evening.