

CTV Kitchener





Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch to the Waterloo-Wellington area and several counties across Southern Ontario.

The agency says a line of thunderstorms are traveling eastward from Lake Michigan Monday evening and are capable of producing strong wind gusts and torrential rain.

Downpours giving 50 milimetres per hour and wind gusts of 90 kilometres per hour are possible.

Environment Canada had issued a severe thunderstorm warning for the area at 6 p.m. ony Monday, which ended roughly an hour later.