Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for Region of Waterloo, 'ping pong ball size' hail may occur

Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for the Region of Waterloo.

The weather agency issued the watch just before 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, saying conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may produce strong winds and hail.

The warning says wind gusts nears 90 kilometres per hour may be possible, as well as hail up to ping pong ball size.

“Thunderstorms are developing over Michigan and are expected to track eastward into Ontario late this morning or this afternoon,” the watch reads. “As the Great Lakes are very cold, at this time there is a great deal of uncertainty as to how strong these thunderstorms will be as they cross into Ontario.”

Thunderstorms are expected to move east of the area late this afternoon.

The thunderstorm watch stretches across much of southwestern Ontario.

Northern Wellington County could see heavy rains during the day, with 20 to 40 milimetres of rainfall possible.

The weather agency says this will continue through the evening.

At the same time, the national weather agency issued a tornado watch across parts of southern Ontario, primarily the Windsor and Chatham-Kent area.

In the event of a tornado, Environment Canada recommends going indoors to a room on the lowest floor, away from outside walls and windows, such as a basement, bathroom, stairwell or interior closet. Leave mobile homes, vehicles, tents, trailers and other temporary or free-standing shelter, and move to a strong building if you can.

As a last resort, lie in a low spot and protect your head from flying debris.