Severe thunderstorm warning ends for region and surrounding areas
CTV Kitchener
Published Thursday, July 26, 2018 11:07AM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, July 26, 2018 5:22PM EDT
Environment Canada says a severe thunderstorm warning for the region and surrounding areas has ended.
The warning was in effect for:
- Guelph - Erin - Southern Wellington County
- Kitchener - Cambridge - Region of Waterloo
The warning ended at 5:14 p.m.
Environment Canada was tracking a severe thunderstorm capable of producing very strong wind gusts, up to nickel sized hail, and heavy rain.
It is recommended that you take cover immediately if threatening weather approaches.