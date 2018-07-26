

CTV Kitchener





Environment Canada says a severe thunderstorm warning for the region and surrounding areas has ended.

The warning was in effect for:

Guelph - Erin - Southern Wellington County

Kitchener - Cambridge - Region of Waterloo

The warning ended at 5:14 p.m.

Environment Canada was tracking a severe thunderstorm capable of producing very strong wind gusts, up to nickel sized hail, and heavy rain.

It is recommended that you take cover immediately if threatening weather approaches.