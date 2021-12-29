Seven local Royal Canadian Legion branches close as COVID-19 cases rise

WATERLOO -

Seven local Royal Canadian Legion branches have closed out of an abundance of caution as COVID-19 infections continue to spread.

In a statement to CTV News, Royal Canadian Legion Zone C-2 commander Jim Meyer said the branches closed because the average age of their members exceeds 60 years old, making them a high risk of contracting the Omicron variant.

"The intent is to always protect the health and safety of our members, staff and volunteers. The branches that are still open feel that they are able to open safely as long as they follow provincial guidelines," Meyer said.

The list of affected branches was updated on the Legion's Command Zone C-2 Facebook page on Tuesday, stating each location will be closed until further notice. Five branches remain open for the time being.

CLOSED:

Branch 8 – Stratford

Branch 50 – Kitchener (The Fred Gies)

Branch 234 – Guelph (Colonel John McCrae Memorial)

Branch 412 – Kitchener (Polish Veterans)

Branch 469 – Elmira

Branch 530 – Waterloo

Branch 532 – New Hamberg

OPEN:

Branch 121 – Cambridge (Galt)

Branch 126 – Cambridge (Preston)

Branch 236 – St. Marys (Perth Regiment Veterans' St. Mary's)

Branch 272 – Cambridge (Hespeler)

Branch 565 – Milverton (Milverton & District)

Meyer added that each branch is free to revise its individual policy at any time as long as they follow provincial and local guidelines.

He said the closed branches will likely review the situation in early January and make a decision on their status based on local COVID-19 numbers.