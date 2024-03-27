Serious injuries for pedestrian involved in Kitchener crash

A crash at a Kitchener intersection has resulted in life-threatening injuries for a pedestrian.

Emergency crews were called to Homer Watson Boulevard and Pioneer Drive just after midnight on Wednesday.

A 29-year-old Kitchener woman was taken to an out-of-region hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the vehicle was not injured.

The intersection was closed for several hours, but has since been reopened.

Police anticipate charges will be laid.