Serious injuries for pedestrian involved in Kitchener crash
A crash at a Kitchener intersection has resulted in life-threatening injuries for a pedestrian.
Emergency crews were called to Homer Watson Boulevard and Pioneer Drive just after midnight on Wednesday.
A 29-year-old Kitchener woman was taken to an out-of-region hospital with serious injuries.
The driver of the vehicle was not injured.
The intersection was closed for several hours, but has since been reopened.
Police anticipate charges will be laid.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Trudeau writes to premiers opposed to carbon tax, says he's open to 'credible' alternatives
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has joined the flurry of political leaders penning open letters about the carbon tax, publishing a formal response to Canadian premiers opposed to the marquee Liberal policy, imploring them to come up with a better climate action plan.
B.C. woman's DNA test reveals her best friend of two decades is also her half-sister
When Paula Blanchard learned that her biological father was a stranger, she could have assumed she might be meeting some new relatives. What she didn't know was that by the time she solved the mystery, one of those relatives would turn out to be her best friend of 20 years.
Environment Canada issues weather warnings for 6 provinces
Environment Canada has issued weather warnings for six provinces over freezing rain, heavy snowfall and strong winds.
Families shocked after Niagara Falls hotel cancels bookings made year in advance of solar eclipse
After having the foresight to book their Niagara Falls hotel rooms more than a year in advance, several families planning to take in the solar eclipse next month were shocked to find out their reservations had been cancelled.
'There was no other choice... Do or die,' says first Canadian in the country to try new infection treatment
An Ottawa-area woman has become the first in the country to test out a new kind of therapy for treatment-resistant infections that happen in some patients who receive hip or knee replacements.
Regular exercise is associated with less insomnia, study shows
Tired from a restless night spent awake? One of the most helpful things to do might be to get some exercise, according to a new study.
A tiny critter who could: Illusive Newfoundland Marten makes improbable comeback
Newfoundland’s unique version of the Pine Marten has grown out of its threatened designation.
Ukrainians on temporary visas struggle to make ends meet as asylum claims rise in Canada
After Russian President Vladmir Putin declared war on Ukraine, Alex Mokretskyi fled Kyiv with wife, infant son and mother-in-law.
Here's what we know about the allegations against Shohei Ohtani's interpreter, Ippei Mizuhara
Only a week has passed since the Los Angeles Dodgers abruptly fired Ippei Mizuhara, the interpreter and constant companion of their new US$700 million slugger, Shohei Ohtani. But the biggest story of baseball's spring is still murky -- and shocking -- as the regular season begins in earnest Thursday.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.