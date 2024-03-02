KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Serious injuries after crash near Fergus

    An undated photo of a Wellington County OPP cruiser. (CTV) An undated photo of a Wellington County OPP cruiser. (CTV)
    Share

    A driver has been seriously injured in a collision east of Fergus.

    Emergency crews were called to the crash around 12:45 p.m. Thursday on Wellington Road 18. OPP say a SUV driver went off the road.

    A 47-year-old from Mount Forest was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

    The road was closed for several hours.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News