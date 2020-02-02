Serious Hwy. 6 crash under investigation
Published Sunday, February 2, 2020 12:58PM EST
Wellington County OPP are investigating a serious crash on Hwy. 6. (Photo: Wellington County OPP) (Feb. 2, 2020)
KITCHENER -- Provincial police shut down part of Hwy. 6 to investigate a serious collision that left a driver with life-threatening injuries.
Emergency services were called to a head-on crash involving two sedans just north of Wellington Road 17 around 8 p.m.
The other driver heading northbound was uninjured.
The highway was closed between Wellington Road 17 and Side Road 21 as officials investigated.
CLEARED: ROAD CLOSURE: #Hwy6 between Sideroad 21 & Wellington Rd 17 #Alma: Roadway REOPENED. ^aw— OPPCommunicationsWR (@OPP_COMM_WR) February 2, 2020
Anyone who may have witnessed the collision is asked to contact Wellington County OPP.