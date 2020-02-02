KITCHENER -- Provincial police shut down part of Hwy. 6 to investigate a serious collision that left a driver with life-threatening injuries.

Emergency services were called to a head-on crash involving two sedans just north of Wellington Road 17 around 8 p.m.

The other driver heading northbound was uninjured.

The highway was closed between Wellington Road 17 and Side Road 21 as officials investigated.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision is asked to contact Wellington County OPP.