KITCHENER -- Provincial police shut down part of Hwy. 6 to investigate a serious collision that left a driver with life-threatening injuries.

Emergency services were called to a head-on crash involving two sedans just north of Wellington Road 17 around 8 p.m.

The other driver heading northbound was uninjured.

The highway was closed between Wellington Road 17 and Side Road 21 as officials investigated.

CLEARED: ROAD CLOSURE: #Hwy6 between Sideroad 21 & Wellington Rd 17 #Alma: Roadway REOPENED. ^aw — OPPCommunicationsWR (@OPP_COMM_WR) February 2, 2020

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision is asked to contact Wellington County OPP.