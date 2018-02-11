

CTV Kitchener





One person is dead following a serious, 2-vehicle collision in Brantford on Saturday evening.

Police said the collision happened around 8:30 p.m. on Park Road north between Powerline Road and Governors Road.



Park Rd N btwn Powerline Rd and Governors Rd closed for ongoing serious MVC investigation. #bpstraffic investigators onscene. Pls avoid area — Brantford Police (@BrantfordPolice) February 11, 2018

One of the drivers involved was pronounced dead at the scene. There is no word on how many people were involved in the collision.

No information regarding the deceased person was made available as police are working to notify family.

The investigation into the collision is ongoing and police are asking anyone with information to contact police at 519-756-0113 ext 2869.