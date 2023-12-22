Seniors receive holiday cards made by Waterloo Region students

Seniors in Waterloo Region who are part of the Meals on Wheels program noticed their latest deliveries came with a side of holiday spirit.

Over the last several weeks, students at several local elementary schools have been making holiday cards from scratch as a way to remind older folks they aren’t forgotten at this time of year.

The cards are part of a shared project with Community Support Connections that now has Meals on Wheels volunteers delivering the cards ahead of Christmas.

“Here’s your lunch, and there’s a whole bunch of kids who wanted to bring sunshine to seniors,” said volunteer Mary Patterson, as she handed Diane Hinschberger her delivery on Wednesday.

Hinschberger received a card from a student named Christian and called it a heartwarming gift.

“Just a little card, but it means so much to us older folks, really,” she said.

Diane Hinschberger reads a holiday card from local elementary students. (Spencer Turcotte/CTV Kitchener)

On Friday, 99-year-old Marjorie Shortill opened up her delivery and showed off her cards to CTV News.

“As soon as I got them, I put them up around the house,” Shortill explained.

Marjorie Shortill is delighted with her holiday card from local elementary school students. (Spencer Turcotte/CTV Kitchener)

The volunteers said they look forward to the holiday drop-offs just as much as the recipients enjoy opening the cards.

“Oh, I’m tickled,” said volunteer Peggy Schott. “I just think it’s the greatest thing. And I love the fact that the kids made the cards.”

The cards have certainly reminded the seniors that they’re not forgotten.

Student at Lackner Woods Public School in Kitchener shows off her Christmas card. (Spencer Turcotte/CTV Kitchener)

Shortill said the little cards do go a long way and can’t thank the students enough.

“Oh, I think I would like to hug them.”

Marjorie Shortill opens her gift brought by the Meals on Wheels program. (Spencer Turcotte/CTV Kitchener)