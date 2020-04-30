KITCHENER -- A Kitchener company is creating t-shirts to support healthcare workers across the region by taking inspiration from the past.

“We thought it was important to put something on our website to help motivate people through what we're going through right now. And we, well Jen, came up with this spectacular design,” says Ralph Labusch, owner of Labusch Skywear.

Labusch Skywear designed and printed the shirts and sent them to local hospitals.

The image on the shirts show a modified Rosie the Riveter, cultural icon from the Second World War, wearing a surgical cap and face mask along with the words “we can do it.”

The shirts are available on skywear.com and $5 from each shirt sold will go towards the Canadian Red Cross COVID-19 global appeal.