After more than 18 months of investigation, Brantford police have arrested a second man in the shooting death of Jeffrey Ronald Maxner.

They had arrested Joel Scalzo, 28, on a first-degree murder charge back in February of last year. He had been arrested in January for uttering threats and a number of drug-related charges.

“As a result of the continued investigation a second person has been charged,” a press release reads in part.

Preaktra Chao, 26, has also been charged with first-degree murder.

Police have maintained that the victim knew the accused and that the shooting was not random.