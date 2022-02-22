Second-degree murder charge laid in Guelph homicide

Police investigate Guelph's first homicide of 2022 (Stephanie Villella / CTV Kitchener) Police investigate Guelph's first homicide of 2022 (Stephanie Villella / CTV Kitchener)

Kitchener Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

OPINION

OPINION | Tom Mulcair: Trudeau's unfathomable disappearing act made a really bad situation worse

There will be a compulsory commission of inquiry into the events that led to the invocation of the Emergencies Act. One thing that has to be included in that overview is a deepening of our understanding as to how otherwise law-abiding citizens can become radicalized and get duped to the point that they brazenly break the law, former NDP leader Tom Mulcair writes in his latest column for CTVNews.ca.

London

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver