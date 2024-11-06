Male found dead in Guelph apartment: police

Guelph police are investigating a sudden death at a housing complex in the area of Woolwich Street and Speedvale Avenue.

Police said a male was found unresponsive in his apartment on Tuesday afternoon, where he was pronounced dead by EMS.

Police said their major crime unit is continuing to investigate with the assistance of the coroner’s office.

“At this time there is no reason to believe that there is any risk to public safety,” police said in a news release.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.