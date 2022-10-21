Second arrest in Brantford homicide investigation

Brantford police said they made a second arrest in relation to the death of 22-year-old Brantford man, Brayden Ferrall.

According to a release issued Friday, Brantford police said detectives charged 28-year-old Baron Brading-Searles of Brantford with accessory after the fact to murder in relation to the homicide of Brayden Ferrall.

Brading-Searles was held for a bail hearing, police said.

Ferrall was reported missing in February.

On May 13, police announced a body found in Brant County earlier that month had been identified as Ferrall, turning the missing person case into a homicide investigation.

In June, police said 26-year-old Kathleen Bacon of Brantford was charged with accessory after the fact to murder.

Court documents obtained by CTV News in June allege Bacon knew who murdered Ferrall and helped the killer escape sometime between Feb. 20 and Feb. 23.

The documents name Nieko Bodine as the alleged killer.

A man with the same name and age as Bodine died earlier this year.

The obituary said he passed away suddenly before anyone had a chance to say goodbye.

In Friday’s media release, Brantford police said they are “continuing to ensure Ferrall’s family receives the support they require during this difficult time.”

Police said they will not be releasing further information at this time as the investigation is ongoing.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Brantford-Brant Crime Stoppers at 519-750-8477 or 1-800-222-8477or by using the web tip address FerrallMissingPerson@police.brantford.on.ca