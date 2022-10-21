Second arrest in Brantford homicide investigation
Brantford police said they made a second arrest in relation to the death of 22-year-old Brantford man, Brayden Ferrall.
According to a release issued Friday, Brantford police said detectives charged 28-year-old Baron Brading-Searles of Brantford with accessory after the fact to murder in relation to the homicide of Brayden Ferrall.
Brading-Searles was held for a bail hearing, police said.
Ferrall was reported missing in February.
On May 13, police announced a body found in Brant County earlier that month had been identified as Ferrall, turning the missing person case into a homicide investigation.
In June, police said 26-year-old Kathleen Bacon of Brantford was charged with accessory after the fact to murder.
Court documents obtained by CTV News in June allege Bacon knew who murdered Ferrall and helped the killer escape sometime between Feb. 20 and Feb. 23.
The documents name Nieko Bodine as the alleged killer.
A man with the same name and age as Bodine died earlier this year.
The obituary said he passed away suddenly before anyone had a chance to say goodbye.
In Friday’s media release, Brantford police said they are “continuing to ensure Ferrall’s family receives the support they require during this difficult time.”
Police said they will not be releasing further information at this time as the investigation is ongoing.
Police are asking anyone with information to contact Brantford-Brant Crime Stoppers at 519-750-8477 or 1-800-222-8477or by using the web tip address FerrallMissingPerson@police.brantford.on.ca
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
N.S. weightlifting coach charged with sexual assault of teenager after multiple complaints
A Nova Scotia weightlifting coach has been charged with the sexual assault of a teenager, more than five months after three different women came forward with allegations of inappropriate behaviour.
Chocolate sold across Canada being recalled over salmonella risk
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has issued a recall for a brand of dark chocolate sold across the country due to a possible salmonella contamination.
Is it OK to get COVID-19 vaccine and flu shot at the same time?
If you're due for both your COVID-19 booster and your flu shot, you might be wondering if it's possible to save time by getting both shots together. CTVNews.ca gathered advice from Health Canada, the National Advisory Committee on Immunization and pharmacists.
Car stolen 30 years ago found buried at U.S. mansion built by man with history of arrests for murder
Three decades after a car was reported stolen in Northern California, police are digging the missing convertible out of the yard of a US$15 million mansion built by a man with a history of arrests for murder, attempted murder and insurance fraud.
Extracts of long-lost 2,100-year-old star map found behind medieval manuscript
Once believed to have been lost forever, fragments of a 2,100 year-old star map created by one of history’s most renowned astronomers were discovered by researchers.
Latest trailer for 'The Crown' adds disclaimer amid Judi Dench criticism
A new season of "The Crown" will air for the first time since Queen Elizabeth II's death in September, and amid backlash, Netflix has now included a disclaimer for Season 5's latest teaser, released on YouTube.
Biden says it's his 'intention' to run again in 2024
U.S. President Joe Biden said Friday that while he has not made a formal decision about running for reelection in 2024, it is his "intention" to do so.
Child dies after eating THC gummies; Virginia mother charged with felony murder
A Virginia mother has been charged with felony murder and felony child neglect in the death of her 4-year-old son, who authorities believe ate a large amount of THC gummies.
Sister of slain reality star asks: 'How can you sleep?'
Relatives confronted the man who fatally shot a former star of the St. Louis-based reality TV show "Welcome to Sweetie Pie's" when he was sentenced to 32 years in prison.
London
-
"It's been surprisingly much more comfortable than I was expecting." Micro-shelters get a test-run in London
A pilot program before the actual pilot program. A London man has spent 140 days living in a Conestoga hut on an Ark Aid Street Mission building on Dundas Street.
-
'The money is being misdirected' parents react to 'province offering' catch-up payments
On Thursday The Ministry of Education announced that the government will be offering parents $200 or $250 per child to help offset the cost of catching up in school after two years of disrupted learning due to the COVID-19 pandemic
-
Emergency hours reduced for Seaforth Community Hospital
Seaforth Community Hospital will be reducing its emergency department hours this weekend.
Windsor
-
-
Windsor mayoral hopefuls make final pitch for your vote
From familiar faces to fresh ones, one candidate will elevate to the city’s top elected position on Election Day this coming Monday
-
'It's quite overwhelming.' Pet and Wildlife Rescue centre puts pause on surrendered pets
An influx of animals inside Pet and Wildlife Rescue (PAWR) in Chatham-Kent has forced the organization to temporarily stop accepting surrendered pets
Barrie
-
Police leading Torch Run in Orillia this weekend to help Special Olympics Ontario
After a challenging period for law enforcement in this country, police are gathering in the sunshine city this weekend to help a cause near and dear to their hearts.
-
Barrie, Ont. doctor charged in wife's death won't face criminal prosecution
More than two years after a Barrie, Ont. doctor was charged in connection with his wife's death, Dr. Coryn Hayman learned he would not face criminal prosecution from the Crown.
-
Unique sculpture unveiled in Bracebridge in memory of baby boy
The legacy of a baby boy from Bracebridge, Ont. will live on after a unique sculpture in his memory was unveiled Friday.
Northern Ontario
-
Lotto Max jackpot longest winner drought, second largest prize pool
The Lotto Max jackpot has now gone the longest period in history without being won, pushing prizing for the next draw to a near record.
-
Sudbury woman makes history with the Canadian National Blind Hockey Team
A Sudbury woman is making history after being selected to play on the Canadian National Blind Hockey Team. The team is currently in Fort Wayne, Ind. to compete against team USA in the third National Blind Hockey Series.
-
Co-founder of one of north’s first gay bars remembered as a trailblazer
Community pillar and local real-estate agent Gilles ‘Zig’ Gervais died Monday after a battle with cancer.
Ottawa
-
RCMP assistant commissioner Eric Stubbs hired as new Ottawa police chief
RCMP Assistant Commissioner Eric Stubbs has been hired as the new Chief of the Ottawa Police Service.
-
Brockville dog reunited with family after 40 days lost in the wilderness
Brady, a 5-year-old Bernese Mountain dog received a well needed grooming Friday morning after spending 40 days and 40 nights roaming the countryside.
-
Meetings between Ottawa police and other agencies 'unprofessional and disrespectful'
When former Ontario Provincial Police chief Supt. Carson Pardy arrived in Ottawa with a team of police experts on a cold evening in February, he expected a warmer welcome from Ottawa police.
Toronto
-
Toronto city councillor Cynthia Lai dies days before election
Toronto city councillor Cynthia Lai has died. Her campaign manager, Hratch Aynedjian, confirmed the death of the Ward 23 Scarborough North councillor on Friday afternoon.
-
'Is this me?': Ontario woman gets new health card with photo of unknown man
Danja Papajani had been expecting to receive her new health card since she applied for renewal at the end of August, as she needed it to renew her passport. But relief suddenly turned to confusion as soon as she opened the mail which finally arrived on Monday. Her new health card didn't have her photo. It had an unknown man's photo.
-
Here's the best way to see the meteor shower in Toronto tonight
The Orionid meteor shower is going to peak early Friday morning.
Montreal
-
Montreal property valuations are rising. Here's what you can do about it
Montreal property owners have been hit with massive increases in their valuations -- on average, the increase is expected to grow 32 per cent over the next three years.
-
Community rallies around Quebec Korean restaurant owner threatened over lack of French
The Quebec City restaurateur who received threatening phone calls last week for his staff's lack of French is back on his feet thanks to a wave of support from the community. The Korean eatery Bab Sang has successfully hired a French-speaking employee and reopened its dining room doors to a sea of eager customers -- even running short on ingredients some nights because of high demand.
-
Montreal to fund local newspapers in lump sum, media head calls it 'fresh air' in challenging times
Montreal will deliver lump sums of $85,000 to small newspapers in an apparent effort to energize an industry hit hard by the effects of digitization and distribution costs. “Aware of the major challenges facing the industry in a context where a review of its business models is necessary, the city of Montreal will invest $2 million to assist local print newspapers in this necessary transition,” reads a release to media.
Atlantic
-
Tories call for resignations after release of audio by Nova Scotia shooting inquiry
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says his government didn't interfere with a police investigation into the Nova Scotia mass shooting, following a Conservative party call for the resignation of former public safety minister Bill Blair and the RCMP's commissioner.
-
'My heart is ready to explode': Cape Breton community rallies to help senior without power
A Cape Breton community has come together to help a senior who has gone nearly a month without power after post-tropical storm Fiona hit the region.
-
Nova Scotia Power and province battle as citizens dream of a grid that can weather storms
As Nova Scotia's electrical utility and government quarrel over the cost of preparing the grid for the next hurricane, some ratepayers are hoping they'll start working together.
Winnipeg
-
Police investigating St. Boniface hit and run
Winnipeg police are investigating after they say a pedestrian was hit and seriously injured by a vehicle, which then drove away.
-
'It was uncalled for': Mynarski candidate calls police after early morning incident with incumbent
A candidate in the race for the Mynarski ward says rival incumbent Ross Eadie threatened him at his home in the middle of the night, prompting a call to police.
-
Two candidates are vying to become the next mayor of Winkler
After Winkler's mayor of more than a decade announced his retirement, two candidates are vying to fill the role.
Calgary
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Alberta man who killed mother found not criminally responsible
Dr. Kenneth Hashman initially found Alexander James Thorpe, who is 21, fit to stand trial in the death of Melanie Lowen. On Friday, a judge in his murder trial found him not criminally responsible for the incident.
-
'Every moment counts': Calgary couple ties the knot on ICU patio
A Calgary man fighting a terminal illness married his longtime partner this week in an emotional ceremony that took place right inside the hospital where he'd been staying.
-
Alberta's new premier has revealed her cabinet. Here's who is in charge of what
Albertans have a clearer idea of who will run what government departments under Danielle Smith after the new premier revealed her cabinet on Friday.
Edmonton
-
Alberta's new premier has revealed her cabinet. Here's who is in charge of what
Albertans have a clearer idea of who will run what government departments under Danielle Smith after the new premier revealed her cabinet on Friday.
-
2 more guilty in the kidnapping, death of woman found handcuffed near Hinton
Four people are now guilty in the 2019 murder of 25-year-old Nature Duperron.
-
Caught on camera: 45 pigeons stolen from a yard in Edmonton
Police in Edmonton are looking for help to solve an unusual crime involving dozens of pigeons.
Vancouver
-
'We're a boring soccer family': Shocked Surrey, B.C., residents find home riddled with bullets
Shawn Crawford remains shaken to his core days after his family was woken up to gunfire directed at their Surrey, B.C., home in the middle of the night.
-
Bear vs. bin: Video shows B.C. bear struggling to get into secured garbage
Social media video showing a black bear struggling to break into a Squamish, B.C., garbage bin is highlighting the importance of properly securing attractants – especially at this time of year.
-
Doug McCallum no longer seeking recount in Surrey election
Outgoing mayor Doug McCallum has decided to concede Surrey's municipal election after all.