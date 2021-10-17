Search continues for missing 11-year-old girl in Perth County
Police are continuing to searching for a missing 11-year-old girl last seen in Perth County this weekend.
Lilly Krantz was last seen at a home near Shakespeare on Friday night and was reported missing on Saturday.
Krantz's aunt said the area near Stratford District Secondary School will be searched on Monday night. She said the only lead they have at this point is a ping from a game or social media app near the school area.
Krantz is described as 4'5" with a slender build and brown hair that is shaved on the left side and long on the right. She is believed to have been wearing black tights, a tank top and possibly a black hoodie with the letters 'TNA' in blue writing. Krantz may also have a backpack with her.
Police said Krantz was last seen around 11 p.m. Friday night at a home on Perth Line 33 near Shakespeare. It's believe she left there sometime overnight.
Police said they received the missing person report shortly after noon on Saturday.
The Perth County OPP's Major Crime Unit is involved in the investigation along with Stratford Police.
Krantz's parents, Bill and Laurie, issued a statement on Monday.
"Please please call me and I will come and get you. We love and miss you so much, your brothers and sisters want you back home… You are loved more than you know and we need you home safe with us!!" the statement reads.
The parents added they know someone knows something and they hope people will come forward with real tips or leads. They're also thanking the community for helping in the search so far, adding they won't stop looking until their daughter is found.
OPP said the case did not meet the specific criteria for an Amber Alert, which are issued if it's believe a child under 18 has been abducted, is in imminent danger and there's descriptions of the child or the abductor or a vehicle.
Anyone with information is asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122.
