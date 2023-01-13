Scottish curlers call Elora a home away from home during Strathcona Cup
Sixty Scottish curlers have arrived in Canada to play in a historic country-wide competition with a stop at the Elora Curling Club.
Organizers at the Elora club said they’re proud to host the event for the first time in its 120-year existence.
“It's really a privilege. As you notice, there's quite a buzz in the club itself. A lot of people came out to visit to watch the games and things,” said Organizing Chair at the Elora Curling Club, Ken McPherson.
The competition alternates between Canada and Scotland with players visiting each country to curl for a coveted silver trophy.
“As a curler, it's an honour to be chosen as one of only 40 Canadians that get to go every 10 years,” said Ken Armstrong, a central tour courier.
Armstrong helped organize some of the 350 games that will be played.
After their games in Elora, curlers will head to Fergus and then Mount Forest on the weekend.
“When I got to choose a handful of rinks that I wanted to take these guys to, I kind of heard from previous tours that they really enjoy the hospitality of the small clubs,” Armstrong said.
Canada is defending its Strathcona Cup title but the Scottish players were a few points ahead in Elora, helping their overall tally.
But it’s not all just about who wins or who loses.
“Part of the Strathcona Cup appeal is that we're making friends for life. These guys can come and see us in Scotland if they're ever visiting,” said Scottish curler Alan Chalmers. “The winning of the cup is a nice bonus but for us we also want to make lifetime friends as well.”
Chalmers said it’s nice to play in a place where you feel welcomed.
“This is beautiful. What a little home [away] from home. It's very Scottish and everyone's in tartan and we're made to feel so welcome. Great club, really enjoying it,” he said.
The winners of the Strathcona Cup will get their trophy at a special ceremony in Ottawa on Feb. 3.
