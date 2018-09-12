

CTV Kitchener





On Wednesday, Hank Schuurmans once again began his cross-Canada journey to raise awareness of the Canadian dairy industry.

Hank and his wife Bettina Schuurmans were doing the same trip back in July when they were involved in a collision with a semi-trailer truck.

Bettina died as a result of the crash.

Hank has since recovered from his injuries and is walking with crutches now.

This time, Hank’s daughters Lize and Emily are joining him on the journey to complete the Canadian milk tour in Bettina’s memory.

The goal is to be in Saskatchewan by Saturday for the Liberal Party caucus meeting to show support for the Canadian milk industry.