School closures, bus cancellations and updates for southwestern Ontario
This list will be updated as information becomes available.
WATERLOO REGION DISTRICT SCHOOL BOARD
- Schools closed.
- Buses, taxis and special education routes have been cancelled.
- Students will participate in self-directed, asynchronous learning.
- Extended Day Programs, Child Care Centres and Education Centre are also closed.
WATERLOO CATHOLIC DISTRICT SCHOOL BOARD
- Schools closed.
- School buses, taxis and special education routes have been cancelled.
- St. Louis Adult Learning & Continuing Education Centres closed.
- Students will participated in remote learning.
- After school programs and child care centres are also closed.
UNIVERSITY OF WATERLOO
- Campuses remain open.
WILFRID LAURIER UNIVERSITY
- Campuses remain open.
CONESTOGA COLLEGE
- Campuses remain open.
UNIVERSITY OF GUELPH
- Campuses remain open.
HURON-PERTH CATHOLIC DISTRICT SCHOOL BOARD
- Schools closed.
THAMES VALLEY DISTRICT SCHOOL BOARD
- Schools closed.
AVON MAITLAND DISTRICT SCHOOL BOARD
- Most schools closed.
- Most bus routes cancelled.
- Check this page for specific details.
BRANT HALDIMAND NORFOLK CATHOLIC DISTRICT SCHOOL BOARD
- Schools closed.
- Elementary students will participate in asynchronous learning.
- Seconday students already had a PD day scheduled, so no work will be posted online.
GRAND ERIE DISTRICT SCHOOL BOARD
- Schools closed.
- Asynchronous learning will be available for students.
School buses have also been cancelled in Milddlesex, Elgin, Oxford and Huron Perth.