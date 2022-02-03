School closures, bus cancellations and updates for southwestern Ontario

This list will be updated as information becomes available.

WATERLOO REGION DISTRICT SCHOOL BOARD

Schools closed.

Buses, taxis and special education routes have been cancelled.

Students will participate in self-directed, asynchronous learning.

Extended Day Programs, Child Care Centres and Education Centre are also closed.

WATERLOO CATHOLIC DISTRICT SCHOOL BOARD

Schools closed.

School buses, taxis and special education routes have been cancelled.

St. Louis Adult Learning & Continuing Education Centres closed.

Students will participated in remote learning.

After school programs and child care centres are also closed.

UNIVERSITY OF WATERLOO

Campuses remain open.

WILFRID LAURIER UNIVERSITY

Campuses remain open.

CONESTOGA COLLEGE

Campuses remain open.

UNIVERSITY OF GUELPH

Campuses remain open.

HURON-PERTH CATHOLIC DISTRICT SCHOOL BOARD

Schools closed.

THAMES VALLEY DISTRICT SCHOOL BOARD

Schools closed.

AVON MAITLAND DISTRICT SCHOOL BOARD

Most schools closed.

Most bus routes cancelled.

Check this page for specific details.

BRANT HALDIMAND NORFOLK CATHOLIC DISTRICT SCHOOL BOARD

Schools closed.

Elementary students will participate in asynchronous learning.

Seconday students already had a PD day scheduled, so no work will be posted online.

GRAND ERIE DISTRICT SCHOOL BOARD

Schools closed.

Asynchronous learning will be available for students.

School buses have also been cancelled in Milddlesex, Elgin, Oxford and Huron Perth.