KITCHENER -- Waterloo regional police are looking into a Kitchener crash involving a school bus.

A tweet sent out by WRPS on Friday just after four stated that officers were on scene in the area of Brybeck Crescent.

Traffic Services Unit Sergeant Scott Griffiths tells CTV News the single-vehicle collision took place around 3:30 p.m.

The driver of the school bus has been taken to hospital for assessment. There is no word yet on his condition.

About 10 children were on the bus on their way home from school at the time of the crash, according to officials. None of the kids were taken to hospital.

Police say the bus appeared to be turning off of Karn Street onto Brybeck when it struck a small tree, and was very close to hitting a utility box.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area, as the road is expected to be closed at Brybeck and Karn Street until roughly 6 p.m.

The collision is still under investigation. There is no word yet on if any charges will be handed out.