A wet forecast held off for a fun day of track and field at Resurrection Catholic Secondary School on Monday.

Students from the Waterloo Region District School Board and the Waterloo Catholic District School Board competed in the 17th annual Special Olympics track meet.

“Some of these kids don’t get the same opportunities that some of the mainstream kids do,” says Special Olympics Ontario program coordinator Jeff Charlesworth.

“It’s a great socializing day just to get out there and get active.”

Nearly 500 students from grades 7 and up competed. About one hundred volunteers are needed.

Student athlete Neil Holdbrook said the best part of the day is getting a break from his school books.

“Getting out of class,” he jokes. “I get to see a bunch of old friends from other schools and stuff. And talk to friends I haven’t seen for a long time.”

“It really doesn’t matter if they’re here to win or lose,” says Charlesworth. “It’s all about inclusion.”

