KITCHENER -- Santa Claus is on a tight schedule this time of year as he prepares for the big night, but that didn't stop him from spending some time at the pediatric ward at Grand River Hospital.

Specifically, Claus was there to see Joshua Lurie, who has a rare genetic disorder.

This will be his first Christmas in hospital.

"You're here with a child, who's in bed and there's not very much you can do yourself," says his mother Andrea.

"You feel limited in a hospital room."

Santa's visit will help give the boy some normalcy to his Christmas.

"I think it's the most important thing about Christmas is having children smile," he told CTV.

"Being that they can't be at home, I'll come see them."

Santa says his wish is that one year, there will be no sick children and that he won't be needed in hospital.

But until then, he'll keep coming back every year.