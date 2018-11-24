

Old Saint Nick continues to make his way across Southwestern Ontario, making multiple appearances Saturday and Sunday.

Here’s just a few of the local places you can see the big man in red for yourself.

Saturday

AYR

The Ayr-North Dumfries Lions Club Santa Claus Parade gets underway at 1 p.m. on Northumberland Street (at Inglis Street).

ARTHUR

The parade starts at 7 p.m. in the Arthur Public School parking lot near Smith Street.

AYLMER

The parade gets underway at 2 p.m. It will begin at the Fairgrounds and end on Talbot Street.

BRANTFORD

The theme of this year’s parade is “Cinematic Christmas.” The route starts at Stanley Street and Dalhousie at 6 p.m. and ends at Harmony Square.

CLIFFORD

The parade starts at Elora Street at 7 p.m. and continues to the Clifford Fire Hall.

ELORA

The “Very Beary” parade begins at 6:15 p.m. and can be viewed from Geddes, Metcalfe and East Mill Streets.

ERIN

Parade starts at 1:30 p.m. at McCullough Drive and ends at the Erin Fire Hall.

FLAMBOROUGH

The parade begins at 5 p.m. at Hamilton Street and Rockhaven Lane, travelling down Hamilton to Dundas, up Main Street and across to the Parkside Drive before returning to Hamilton Street.

GRAND VALLEY

Starting at 7 p.m., the parade route will travel through downtown Grand Valley.

LISTOWEL

The theme of this year’s parade is “Christmas Stories.” It will begin at 7 p.m. at Main and Nelson Street, turning at Wallace Avenue, then Elizabeth, before finishing at the legion’s parking lot.

TAVISTOCK

The parade begins at 1 p.m. on Main Street.

Sunday

STRATFORD