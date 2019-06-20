

Club sandwiches, meet fundraising.

More than 30 restaurants participated in the KW Clubs for Brain Cancer event Thursday. The fundraiser was inspired by Alex Janke, head chef at Gilt Restaurant in Kitchener.

He was diagnosed with stage four glioblastoma brain cancer back in April.

Dozens of restaurants around the region have partnered with him to sell their own version of club sandwiches, one of Janke’s favourites, to raise money for cancer research.

That includes club sandwich pizzas, sandwiches featuring lobster and more.

All proceeds from Thursday’s event will go to the Juravinski Cancer Centre in Hamilton, where Janke is receiving treatment.

The initiative is running at most restaurants from the time they open until they close.

Not included in the list below: Borealis Grille in Kitchener and The Old Marina in Cambridge.