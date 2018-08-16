

CTV Kitchener





A recreational vehicle and a semi-truck were involved in a crash in St. Jacobs.

It happened on Aug. 16 around 11:30 a.m. at the roundabout between Arthur Street South and Sawmill Road in Woolwich.

Traffic was allegedly disrupted initially, but quickly returned to normal after vehicles were moved to the side.

It did not appear as though anyone was injured.

Charges are pending, but it was not clear who was at fault.

Police were on scene investigating.