Riverfest returns to Elora

The picturesque town of Elora is hosting its annual Riverfest concert event, a celebration that has become a staple of the community and a magnet for music lovers across the region.

During the event, which runs from Aug. 16 and Aug. 18, Bissell Park is filled with live music, vibrant art and an atmosphere that has made it one of Ontario's most beloved summer festivals.

Riverfest has grown from a modest local gathering in 2009 into a major event that draws thousands of visitors.

This year’s event is will be headlined by Violent Femmes, Fleet Foxes, Josh Ross, Treble Charger, Wild Rivers, Corb Lund, Moneen, Sudan Archives, IllScarlet and more than 35 other performers.

Riverfest Elora on Aug. 16, 2024. (Dave Pettitt/CTV News)

In past years, the festival has brought many top-tier acts to Elora like the Reklaws, MGMT, Carly Rae Jepsen, The Glorious Sons and Alessia Cara.

“Riverfest Elora has been around for 14 years and is proud to be part of the fabric that makes Elora and Centre Wellington so special,” Jon Ralston, one of Riverfest Elora’s founders, said in a media release.

In addition to the music, visitors can enjoy food and drinks, artisan vendors and interactive activities.

The entire festival event is owned, operated and funded by those in the Elora-area. According to organizers, it also aims to spotlight “hyper-local businesses.”

“Our crew of dedicated local volunteers has become like family, and we work closely with local homegrown businesses like Elora Home Hardware, Elora Brewing Companies and Dar’s Country Market, just to name a few. We strive to keep this a festival that highlights the solidarity within our community,” Ralston said.

After parties will also be hosted all weekend at the Elora Legion and Elora Brewing Co.

Tickets can be purchases on Elora Riverfest’s website.