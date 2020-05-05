KITCHENER -- RIM Park in Waterloo has been identified as a potential site for a field hospital should the number of COVID-19 cases exceed the capacities of community hospitals.

The city says ithas entered an agreement with six facilities: Grand River Hospital, St. Mary’s General Hospital, Cambridge Memorial Hospital, Guelph General Hospital, St. Joseph’s Health Centre and Wellington Health Care Alliance.

Health agencies have been preparing for a possible increase in the number of COVID-19 patients requiring hospitalization.

University residences, hotels and large event spaces are just a few of the non-traditional locations that were also under consideration.

RIM Park is the latest announcement in the local pandemic planning process.

In a press release, the city says it “has the potential to play a key role as a field hospital accommodating hundreds of additional beds and equipment for patients, should they be required.”

They also go on to say that all the hospitals would work together to equip, staff and operate the facility for patients.