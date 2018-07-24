

CTV Kitchener





A popular bike park in Cambridge has been closed for months for a safety audit.

The city says Riverside Bike Park will be undergoing the audit after a horrific accident at a park in the Bruce Peninsula.

In May 2017, a man rendered a quadriplegic after an accident at the Bruce Peninsula Adventure Park in 2008 won his battle to hold the municipality fully liable for his injuries.

“Looking at what happened there is certainly part of the reason we are undertaking an audit,” says Cambridge’s Deputy City Manager Hardy Bromberg.

He says while they have not had any major injuries at their facility they will still be focusing on making a number of changes to improve safety.

“The major items that we need to concentrate on are signage,” says Bromberg. “Delineating which paths are more challenging and advanced and which paths are a little bit easier.”

The park is popular with youths and sees about 5,000 visitors per year. Riders say the location is an outlet for meeting friends and learning tricks and they are anxious to get back on the trails.

City councillor Donna Reid says she believes the closure is for the best and safety is their top priority.

“Until we’re assured that this is as safe as it could possibly be then I think we have to wait and keep it closed until that time,” says Reid.

Riverside Bike Park was constructed in 2012 at a cost of $150,000.

The audit began in the early spring and won’t be complete until the end of August.

The report will include a list of recommendations that will have to be implemented before the park can be re-opened.