Richmond Hill’s Monet Chun wins 108th Canadian Women’s Amateur in Kitchener, Ont.

Richmond Hill’s Monet Chun wins 108th Canadian Women’s Amateur in Kitchener, Ont.

Monet Chun celebrates after winning the Canadians Women’s Amateur Championship at the Westmount Golf and County Club. July 22, 2022 Monet Chun celebrates after winning the Canadians Women’s Amateur Championship at the Westmount Golf and County Club. July 22, 2022

Kitchener Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

London

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver