Ribfest returns to downtown Kitchener

Sweet, smoky and always saucy.

Ribfest returns to Victoria Park in downtown Kitchener this weekend.

The three-day event kicked off Friday with a mix of barbecue favourites, craft beers, live shows and a fun zone for kids.

“There’s really something for everyone,” said Guy Exley, the event manager for the Downtown Kitchener Ribfest & Craft Beer Show.

While admission is free, organizers are asking visitors to make a donation for the Food Bank of Waterloo Region.

Last year, Ribfest raised more than $14,000 and also collected 700 lbs. of non-perishable food items for the food bank.

Ribfest at Victoria Park in downtown Kitchener. (July 14, 2023)

Three sports teams from the University of Waterloo and Waterloo Rugby Club are providing staffing for the event, and in return, Ribfest will make a donation to each team.

Ribfest continues Saturday from noon to 10 p.m. and on Sunday, from noon to 6 p.m.