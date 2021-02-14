Waterloo Region returning to red tier as province ends stay-at-home for most areas

The stay-at-home order will end for Waterloo Region and most others in Ontario on Tuesday as the area returns to red zone COVID-19 restrictions. The provincial government made the official announcement in a news release on Friday afternoon.

Region of Waterloo Medical Officer of Health Dr. Hsiu-Li Wang noted that the region's weekly incidence rate is above the red threshold of 40 cases per 100,000 residents. The region's rate is at about 58 per 100,000.

Some of the province's red tier framework include social gatherings limited to five people indoors or 25 outdoors, religious services or ceremonies limited to 30 per cent indoor capacity and 100 people outdoors, and restaurants would also have to have indoor capacity limits as long as physical distancing can be maintained.

COVID-19 by the numbers (as of Feb. 14)

Waterloo Region: 10,084 confirmed cases, 218 deaths, 9,479 resolved

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph: 4,450 cases, 91 deaths, 4,189 resolved

Brant County: 1,390 cases, 12 deaths, 1,367 resolved

Haldimand-Norfolk: 1,382 cases, 43 deaths, 1,314 resolved

Huron Perth: 1,287 cases, 49 deaths, 1,200 recovered

Waterloo Region students will still get March break—but not until April

Along with the Ford government's decision to end the stay-at-home for most of Ontario, it will be decided that Waterloo Region students and those across the province will have their March break postponed until the week of Apr. 12.

Education Minister Stephen Lecce shared the government's decision during a virtual afternoon press conference. The break was originally scheduled to happen between March 15 and March 19 for Waterloo Region's public and Catholic school boards.

"Postponing March break, not cancelling it, is an important way that schools can help to limit community transmission," Lecce said. "We recognize that congregation is a key driver of the spread of COVID-19, something we realized over the winter break."

In an emailed statement, the Waterloo Catholic District School Board said it was grateful that the break was not cancelled altogether, but recognized the decision may be a hard one to for some of the school community.

Over 100 people evacuated from hotel being used as short-term homeless shelter

A million-dollar fire spread through the Inn of Waterloo on Tuesday night, which had been in use as short-term shelter since the fall. One person was treated at the scene for smoke inhalation. A combined 130 guests and staff were forced out of the building on Tuesday but no other injuries were reported.

Regional police said that those residing at the hotel were taken by bus to a hotel in Guelph.

Since then, community members have rallied donations for those displaced by the fire, while a Waterloo cancer support centre is looking for a new home to store their supplies.

Sign at St. Agatha store says they won't ask why people aren't wearing a mask

A store in St. Agatha has made it clear staff won't ask customers to put on a mask. They also say staff at Pfenning's Organic and More don't need to wear masks inside.

A sign on the door says "No mask? We won't ask. We are inclusive to all."

The Ministry of Labour said two tickets were issued at the store on Feb. 5 as part of the province's big box retail blitz. One ticket was for failing to ensure physical distancing and was for $750. The other was for not identifying themselves and cooperating with inspectors and was for $1,000.

Regional Chair Karen Redman said the municipal bylaw makes it clear masks are mandatory in stores.

SunLife employees won't return to pair of Waterloo locations, company confirms

SunLife is consolidating some of its locations in an effort to give employees more flexibility in the way they work. A spokesperson for the company confirmed to CTV Kitchener that employees won't be returning to two locations in Waterloo: Westmount and Allen Square.

Instead, the company said it will be investing in its Waterloo King and Waterloo North offices.