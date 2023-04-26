Retired police officers reflect on what the local police force was like decades ago
While the Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) celebrates its 50th anniversary this year, those who were on the force before it was a regional police service, got together for a reunion.
Former Deputy Police Chief Gord Miller joined what was then considered the City of Waterloo’s police department, back in the 1960s. His career spanned 33 years. Miller said all these decades later, his former colleagues are still like family.
A group photo taken on April 26, 2023. (Heather Senoran/CTV News)
“Because you see them every day. You work with them every day. You went through the good, you went through the bad,” Miller said at the retiree reunion at the KW Naval Association on Wednesday.
Many officers started their career in the ‘60s “walking the beat” – which meant patrolling King Street from Central Street to William Street.
“Just walking the whole uptown area, checking doors and helping people out and answering questions,” Miller said.
Before WRPS, the City of Waterloo had its own police department. (Heather Senoran/CTV News)
When WRPS was formed in 1973, many of the retirees at the event were there and said there were only about 50 officers at the time.
“Actually I’m just so darn happy that so many of us are still kicking. That’s no small thing,” said retired police officer, Allan Hunter.
Many things have changed in the last six decades, like the use of communication devices and crime rates.
Retired police officers look through old photos and documents at the reunion on April 26, 2023. (Heather Senoran/CTV News)
“I only had to take my gun from its holster for business, if you will – other than target practice – twice,” Miller said.
“Small town policing. If you’re in trouble, you had a lot on your own. We didn’t have tactical teams and stuff like that,” retired police officer, Paul Schmitt said.
Many said they’re proud of their career, through all the changes.
