Residents say they 'don't feel safe' after shots fired in Kitchener neighbourhood

Kitchener residents are expressing concern after a brazen daylight shooting on Monday resulted in a large police presence at an apartment building on Brybeck Crescent and Westmount Road.

Police said they responded to reports of shots fired at a residential building parking lot in the area of Brybeck Crescent and Westmount Road around 3:15 p.m. Monday.

No injuries were reported.

Area resident Enoch Noel said he was working inside a nearby building when he saw a blue car and two people arguing outside.

“Suddenly, I saw the guy, the one who was the driver, just drove away quickly, and I saw the other tall guy pull out the gun, and then he started shooting,” Noel said. “When I saw that, I ran away and then called 911.”

That call was made to police around 3:15 p.m., with officers arriving on scene shortly after prompting an investigation in the parking lot.

Investigators believe the shooting was targeted and they continued to canvass the area Tuesday.

Police have not said if they know how many shots were fired or where the bullets landed.

“It doesn’t give any hope on these younger generations or these kids who can see that,” Noel said.

Noel is concerned about how many kids live in the neighbourhood.

“This place is becoming more dangerous. Guns are everywhere. I don’t feel safe, and it’s getting worse and worse,” he said.

Police cruisers are seen at 187 Brybeck Crescent in Kitchener on April 24, 2023. (Dan Lauckner/CTV Kitchener)

On Tuesday, children’s toys and bikes left outside indicated how many kids live along Brybeck Crescent and in this building specifically, which has residents concerned.

Just across the street from the shooting is an elementary school, where classes were getting out just as bullets rang out.

A mom told CTV News Kitchener the incident was a little frightening.

“It’s scary. It’s really close to home, it’s close to the kid’s school, so yeah, it’s a little frightening,” she said.

This marks the region's second shooting this year, not including pellet or bb-gun-related incidents.

A child told CTV News they feel unsafe and “didn't like it at all.”

At one point on Monday, around six marked police cruisers and the canine unit were on scene. Part of the apartment buidling’s parking lot was blocked off with police tape.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-570-9777.

Waterloo regional police general investigations unit along with the forensics unit are still investigating.