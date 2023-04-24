Residents say they 'don't feel safe' after shots fired in Kitchener neighbourhood

Kitchener Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Taliban kill mastermind of suicide bombing at Kabul airport

A ground assault by the Taliban killed the Islamic State militant who spearheaded the August 2021 suicide bombing at the Kabul airport that left 13 U.S. troops and about 170 Afghans dead during the chaotic U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, U.S. officials said Tuesday.

London

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver