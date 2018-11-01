

CTV Kitchener





Several female victims reported being approached by a male.

Regional police have begun investigating after receiving multiple reports of indecent acts.

The incidents allegedly occurred in the area of Albert Street in Waterloo.

Several female victims reported that they were approached during the day by a male who exposed himself to them.

According to police, the suspect is described as a white male in his early- to mid-20s with light-coloured hair, last seen wearing a dark jacket.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the police or Crime Stoppers.