Report of prowler in Kitchener neighbourhood
Waterloo Regional Police are investigating a report of a prowler in Kitchener.
At around 10:55 p.m. Sunday, police received a report of an unkown man looking into a basement window of a residence in the area of Woodbine Avenue and Parkvale Drive.
The man is described as brown, between 16 and 20 years old, approximately 5’3 to 5’5, with a thin build and was seen wearing a black sweater.
The investigation is ongoing.
Kitchener Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
PLAYOFF TRACKER
PLAYOFF TRACKER Erie ties series up with game two win over Kitchener
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Carbon pricing 101: What today's increase could mean for you
The national price on pollution will rise by $15 per tonne today. Here's some questions answered about what this could mean for you.
Idaho man to be tried for 3 deaths including children who were called 'zombies'
The trial of a man charged with the deaths of his wife and his girlfriend's two youngest children is set to begin in Idaho this week, serving as a second act in a bizarre case that has drawn worldwide attention and already resulted in a life sentence for the mother of the children.
Vermont police warn drivers returning from Montreal to check for hidden GPS devices
Police in Burlington, Vt. say its residents are finding hidden AirTags and other GPS tracking devices on vehicles returning from Montreal.
Alex Murdaugh faces a South Carolina judge for punishment a final time
Murdaugh is scheduled to be sentenced Monday morning in federal court for stealing from clients and his law firm. The 55-year-old disbarred attorney is already serving a life sentence without parole in a state prison for killing his wife and son.
Multiple people injured in horse drawn-buggy crash in Melancthon
OPP officers are investigating a serious crash involving a mini-van and horse and buggy.
Gmail revolutionized email 20 years ago. People thought it was Google's April Fool's Day joke
Google co-founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin loved pulling pranks, so much so they began rolling outlandish ideas every April Fool's Day not long after starting their company more than a quarter century ago. One year, Google posted a job opening for a Copernicus research center on the moon. Another year, the company said it planned to roll out a "scratch and sniff" feature on its search engine.
Kia Canada recalls nearly 20,000 SUVs because they 'could move when parked'
Kia Canada is recalling nearly 20,000 of its Telluride SUVs due to a defect it says can cause the vehicle to 'move when it's parked.'
Vancouver police expect retaliatory violence after 'chilling' gang shooting in busy area
Vancouver police are bracing for retaliatory violence after two gunmen opened fire on their target in the busy Robson Street shopping district on Easter weekend, sending bystanders running for their lives.
An old land mine found by children near an Afghanistan village explodes, killing 9
An old land mine found by children in eastern Afghanistan exploded while they were playing with it, killing nine children, a Taliban spokesman said Monday.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Ottawa
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING Ottawa Mission anticipates a record number of Easter meals to be served
-
-
OPEN/CLOSED
OPEN/CLOSED Here's what is open and closed in Ottawa over the Easter weekend