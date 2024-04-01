KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Report of prowler in Kitchener neighbourhood

    wrps
    Share

    Waterloo Regional Police are investigating a report of a prowler in Kitchener.

    At around 10:55 p.m. Sunday, police received a report of an unkown man looking into a basement window of a residence in the area of Woodbine Avenue and Parkvale Drive.

    The man is described as brown, between 16 and 20 years old, approximately 5’3 to 5’5, with a thin build and was seen wearing a black sweater.

    The investigation is ongoing.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Gmail revolutionized email 20 years ago. People thought it was Google's April Fool's Day joke

    Google co-founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin loved pulling pranks, so much so they began rolling outlandish ideas every April Fool's Day not long after starting their company more than a quarter century ago. One year, Google posted a job opening for a Copernicus research center on the moon. Another year, the company said it planned to roll out a "scratch and sniff" feature on its search engine.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News