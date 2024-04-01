Report of prowler in Kitchener neighbourhood

Waterloo Regional Police are investigating a report of a prowler in Kitchener.

At around 10:55 p.m. Sunday, police received a report of an unkown man looking into a basement window of a residence in the area of Woodbine Avenue and Parkvale Drive.

The man is described as brown, between 16 and 20 years old, approximately 5’3 to 5’5, with a thin build and was seen wearing a black sweater.

The investigation is ongoing.