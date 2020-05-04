KITCHENER -- Crews have started some much-needed repairs at the Waterloo Rec Complex.

Work will be done on both the roof and ventilation system.

They’ll also clear trees and begin construction on a campground area.

The repairs are part of planned expansion that was scheduled to start earlier this year but was set aside at the start of the pandemic.

The city says the repairs are considered essential and crews will be required to follow physical distancing rules.

It will take several months to complete all the work.