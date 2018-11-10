

The First World War officially ended on November 11, 1918.

On that day the Germans and Allies signed an agreement to end all hostilities on land, sea and air.

In recognition of the 100th anniversary of Armistice Day, numerous events have been planned across southwestern Ontario.

You can also watch Kitchener’s Remembrance Day ceremony live Sunday on CTV Kitchener’s website.

Here are a few of those ceremonies and special events:

Kitchener

The Remembrance Day ceremony will take place the Kitchener cenotaph, located at the corner of Frederick Street and Duke Street, beginning at 10:45 a.m. Prior to the service, a parade will take place starting on Ontario Street between Kind Street and Duke Street.

Waterloo

At 10 a.m., a parade will make its way from Regina Street (behind city hall) to the Waterloo cenotaph. The service will begin at 10:30 a.m.

Cambridge

A parade, featuring the Royal Highland Fusiliers, will make its way from the Cambridge Armoury on Ainslie Street to the Galt cenotaph. The event will take place between 10:15 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.

A ceremony will also be held at the Preston cenotaph at 10:15 a.m.

Ayr

A parade and service will be held at the cenotaph at Stanley Street and Northumberland Street.

Guelph

The Remembrance Day service will begin at the Sleeman Centre, followed by a march to the cenotaph and then to Wyndham Street and St. George’s Square. Doors open at the Sleeman Centre at 9 a.m., with the service starting at 10:10 a.m.

A separate service will be held at the McCrae House on Water Street. The day will begin at 6 a.m. with piping in the McCrae Memorial Gardens. The Guelph Pipe Band will be performing “The Battle’s Over.” At 9 a.m. there will be a remembrance service, followed by a poetry and spoken word event marking the 100th anniversary of the First World War at 1:30 p.m.

Elora

A Remembrance Day service will be held at the cenotaph in MacDonald Square starting at 11 a.m.

Fergus

A ceremony will be held at the cenotaph on Tower Street at 10:30 a.m.

Mount Forest

A parade and service will be held at 11 a.m. at the Veteran’s Memorial Park cenotaph, Parkside Drive and Main Street.

Paris

A colour parade will march from the Rexall parking lot on Broadway to the cenotaph on Mechanic Street starting at 10:30 a.m.

Brantford

Between 6 p.m. on November 10th and 7 a.m. on November 11th, the names of soldiers who died in the First World War will be projected onto the front of the Brant County War Memorial at Brant Avenue and Dalhousie Street.

On Remembrance Day, a piper’s lament will be played at 5 a.m., followed by an open house at Grace Anglican Church featuring war memorial displays. A procession begins at 10:05 a.m. to the cenotaph.

Another parade will being at Harmony Square at 10:20 a.m. to the Brant County War Memorial.

St. George

A service will be held at the cenotaph on Main Street beginning at 10:30 a.m., followed by a community luncheon at the Legion.

Stratford

A ceremony will be held at the cenotaph on Veterans Drive starting at 10:30 a.m.