KITCHENER -- The Region of Waterloo is trying to make it easier for members of the First Nations community to get tested for COVID-19, so they’ve set up a pop-up site at the K-W Urban Native Wigwam Project on Frederick Street in Kitchener.

So far they’ve held three separate testing sessions on May 13, May 20 and again on May 23.

While everyone who showed up was tested, officials say it was specifically geared towards the indigenous community.

“There was some obvious fear for going out and getting tested at the regular places,” says Lee Ann Hundt at the K-W Urban Native Wigwam Project. “They feel like they didn’t have a whole lot of access.”

“Those three clinics were open to everyone,” says Dr. Sharon Bal, the COVID-19 regional non-hospital lead for Waterloo-Wellington. “There were conversations that nobody would be turned away and nobody would be asked about their status.”

Health officials have expressed concerns because the First Nations community tends to have higher rates of certain health issues, like diabetes.

They also worried that some may be apprehensive about the healthcare system.

“They wanted a place that was culturally sensitive, appropriate and safe,” says Hundt.

About 60 people were tested during the pop-up, including some with mild symptoms.

Those tests have now been sent to the province’s COVID-19 testing labs.

Dee Constant learned about one of the pop-ups after seeing a notice posted at a local apartment building.

She decided to get tested even though she didn’t have symptoms of the virus.

Public Health later called Constant to tell her that her test came back positive.

“You’re just not prepared,” she says. “This is the exact reason why people need to get tested because COVID-19 is not following the rules.”

Constant says she only decided to get tested because her husband has cancer and he is currently undergoing chemotherapy.

He’s now being tested for the virus too.