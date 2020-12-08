KITCHENER -- The Waterloo Region Integrated Drugs Strategy says there has been an increase in overdoses reported in the region over the past week.

According to a news release sent out Tuesday morning, Region of Waterloo Paramedics and regional police received 36 overdose-related calls, including 11 overdoses that happened over a 36-hour period.

They note there were three suspected overdose-related deaths during this time frame.

Through the month of November, police said they and paramedics responded to 116 suspected overdoses, nine of which were fatal.

There have also been reports of purple fentanyl circulating in Waterloo Region. Officials are warning that certain drugs may be stronger than expected and can contain substances that cause unexpected reactions.

WRIDS is reminding residents to never use alone and that they can visit the Consumption and Treatment Services site at 150 Duke St. W., which is open seven days a week.